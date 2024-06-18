Bula Boys to carry on momentum

Digicel Bula Boys captain Roy Krishna hopes the team maintain the momentum from their first game throughout their remaining matches.

Krishna emphasizes the importance of winning the first pool game, as it builds the team’s strength for their future matches in the OFC Men’s Nations Cup.

He acknowledges the players hard-work over Papua New Guinea and is confident they will perform well again in their next match.

“Despite this win, we cannot get carried away. We need to regroup, refocus, get our basics right and focus on our next game”

Meanwhile, Krishna also believes there is still room for improvement.

The skipper stresses the need reset as they prepare for the match against Samoa tomorrow.

The two teams will meet 7pm, and you can listen to the live commentary of this match on Mirchi FM.