Bula Boys regroup

It’s resting and regrouping for the Digicel Bula Boys as they gear up for their next OFC Men’s Nations Cup group game.

The team is in high spirits after their first pool game win on Sunday over Papua New Guinea.

The past few days have also been about reflection and what they can do better.

Head coach Rob Sherman says while the outcome was positive, there are areas that need polishing.

“Recovery is one; we will be looking at loading in terms of our training, and obviously, we have to adapt to a new challenge, which we are taking seriously,” said Sherman.

Sherman adds players are well aware of the expectations, especially as the host nation and he’s hopeful the players will deliver.

The two teams will clash at 7 PM tomorrow at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

You can listen to the match commentary live on Mirchi FM.