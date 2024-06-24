Bula Boys eye historic final

[Source: Vanuatu Football Federation/Facebook]

Fiji men’s football captain Roy Krishna says the team is working towards securing a final spot for the first time ever in the OFC Men’s Nations Cup.

This as Fiji has only reached up until the semi-finals in their history in the tournament.

Krishna says they want to be the first and that will be determined after facing Vanuatu for the semi-finals on Thursday.

“Hopefully we can go to the final and it will be history for Fiji as no team from here has ever played in the final. We just got to focus on ourselves, get the recovery done and then focus on Vanuatu next, that’s the plan.”

He adds they understand that Vanuatu will come out firing in front of their home crowd but will not let it affect them.

The Digicel Bula Boys departed our shores yesterday for Vanuatu and will play against the host team on Thursday at 4pm.

Before that in another semi-final, New Zealand will face Tahiti at 12pm.

The final will be held on Sunday at 4pm at VFF Freshwater Stadium.