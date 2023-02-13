Brentford striker Toney racially abused after scoring against Arsenal

[Source: Reuters]

Brentford have condemned the “barrage” of racist abuse sent to striker Ivan Toney on social media after he scored the equaliser in Saturday’s 1-1 Premier League draw with leaders Arsenal.

Toney, who scored a header in the 74th minute to cancel out Leandro Trossard’s earlier strike, was also targeted earlier this season in October after Brentford’s 2-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion.

Arsenal said they were working with Brentford to identify those involved.

Toney’s goal cleared a lengthy VAR check but Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta later questioned the decision, saying it should have been disallowed for offside.

The referees’ body PGMOL accepted on Sunday it was the wrong call and was one of two “significant errors” over the weekend’s games.