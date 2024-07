Brazil and red-hot Colombia brace for heated Copa clash

[Source: Reuters]

Five-times World Cup champions Brazil and in-form Colombia meet tomorrow in North California in a highly-anticipated Copa America clash with more than just the Group D lead on the line.

Colombia are arguably the hottest team in the Americas with an impressive streak of 10 consecutive wins and undefeated in their last 25 matches.

Their last defeat was over two years ago, a 1-0 loss to Argentina which effectively ended their 2022 World Cup qualification hopes.

Colombia fired manager Reinaldo Rueda and brought back Nestor Lorenzo, a former Argentine player who worked for several years as Jose Pekerman’s assistant when he was in charge.

Lorenzo injected a new energy to a talented but ageing group, managing to bring out the best version of experienced players like James Rodriguez, Jhon Cordoba and Johan Mojica who most thought were passed their prime.

The rise of Richard Rios, Jhon Arias and Jefferson Lerma gave Colombia the balance they needed, their run including wins over Spain, and Germany and a dramatic fightback against Brazil when winger Luis Diaz scored a late brace to secure a shock win days after Colombian guerrillas freed his kidnapped father.

Playing an attractive style of attacking football with a relentless pace and physicality, Colombia started the Copa America by beating Paraguay and Costa Rica and topped the group with a draw against Brazil.

Beating the five-time world champions would send a statement that South America has a new force to be reckoned with.

Brazil are struggling after a heartbreaking penalty defeat by Croatia in the 2022 World Cup quarter-finals.

Under the guidance of new manager Dorival Junior, Brazil’s Copa America debut was disappointing, a goalless draw against Costa Rica that was their fifth straight competitive game without a win, their worst run in 23 years.

They bounced back with a 4-1 win over Paraguay thanks to a stellar performance by forward Vinicius Jr., who showed why he is a strong contender to win the Ballon d’Or after guiding Real Madrid to a LaLiga-Champions League double.