Blues bounce back with dominant win

[Source: Fiji FA/ Facebook]

After a tough 5-0 defeat to Flying Arrows FC, Blues FC responded emphatically at the Cecil’s National Club Championship 2024, securing a commanding 4-0 victory over Friends FC of Nasinu in Group B action at the Fiji FA Academy in Vatuwaqa.

First-half goals from Shahil Valentine and Mohammed Juved gave the Blues an early advantage, while Alfraz Ali’s second-half double sealed the comprehensive win.

Interim coach Gurdeep Singh expressed satisfaction with the performance, stating that the result has boosted the team’s confidence for the matches ahead.

“We’re happy with the win today the boys showed great character to bounce back from yesterday’s loss and this win has given us more confidence moving forward.”

The Nadi-based Blues, featuring many district representatives, showcased their quality and determination as they aim to make a strong run in the competition.

The NCC is currently underway at the Fiji FA Academy ground in Vatuwaqa and it’ll end on Sunday.