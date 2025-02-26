Birthday boy Sarr gifted double: Palace beat Villa 4-1

[Source: Reuters - Crystal Palace's Ismaila Sarr celebrates scoring their third goal with Jean-Philippe Mateta]

Ismaila Sarr scored twice on his 27th birthday to help Crystal Palace to a deserved 4-1 Premier League victory over Aston Villa at Selhurst Park on Tuesday, putting a dent in the visitors’ hopes of Champions League football next season.

Villa drop to 10th place in the table with 42 points from 28 games, while Palace climb to 12th with 36 points from 27.

Palace dominated the chances as they secured just a third home win of the campaign, with in-form striker Jean-Philippe Mateta and Eddie Nketiah also on target in a polished performance that was full of attacking threat.

Villa twice had the ball in the back of the net for goals that were ruled out for offside, but they did not create nearly enough in the final third and could only score what proved a consolation through Morgan Rogers.

