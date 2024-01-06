Big plans for Nasinu FC

Nasinu FC is looking at roping in three international players to boost the team this season, however, if approved by the Fiji Football Association.

District President Jagindar Singh says including these players will help them maintain their place in the Premier Division.

Singh says that they have struggled to get back into the Premier League and are not planning to return to that road.

“Confirmed any three yet, but with our local voice, we haven’t signed up anyone yet.”

Singh also quashed rumors of getting top players from other districts.

He adds that they haven’t approached any players yet and emphasizes that they will retain all their current players.