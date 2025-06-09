Begg to miss opening BOG match

National rep and Ba star, Nabil Begg

National rep and Ba star, Nabil Begg, is one of three Men in Black players who’ll miss the opening round of the Extra Battle of the Giants in Labasa this week due to accumulated yellow cards.

Begg, Ilaisa Vulimainavuso, and Penaia Sawaqe will not feature in the first match against Labasa on Friday at Subrail Park.

The trio and four players from other districts will miss the first BOG game.

Tuiba Batiratu of Nadi, Shivnil Chand from Nadroga, Nasinu’s Kelemedi Matou, and Kavaia Rawaqa of Rewa also have two yellow cards under their names.

The BOG starts at noon on Friday with Nadi playing Suva, followed by Lautoka and Nadroga at 2 pm.

Rewa faces Navua at 4 pm before Labasa hosts Ba at 6:30 pm.

You can catch the live commentaries of selected matches on Radio Fiji 2.

