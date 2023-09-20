Bayern beat Manchester United for opening Group A win

[Source: Reuters]

Bayern Munich struck twice in four minutes in the first half to set them on their way to a 4-3 victory over an embattled Manchester United this morning and make a winning start in Champions League Group A.

Goals from Leroy Sane and Serge Gnabry in the 28th and 32nd minutes put the hosts firmly in the driving seat with injury-hit United, who have now lost their last three matches, pulling a goal back in the 49th through Rasmus Hojlund’s deflected effort.

United, who lost 3-1 to both Brighton & Hove Albion and Arsenal in their previous two games, have now conceded three goals or more in three consecutive matches for the first time since December 1978.

Article continues after advertisement

Bayern crushed United’s hopes of a comeback four minutes later with a Harry Kane penalty, awarded for a handball by Christian Eriksen, to restore their two-goal cushion.

Casemiro slotted in from close range in the 88th minute but substitute Mathys Tel scored once more for Bayern in stoppage time.

Casemiro headed in another for United with the last move of the game.

The hosts, unbeaten now in their last 28 Champions League group stage home matches also hit the woodwork through Sane and Thomas Mueller in the second half.