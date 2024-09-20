Bayer Leverkusen earn convincing Champions League win over Feyenoord

[Source: Reuters]

Germany’s ‘Invincibles’ Bayer Leverkusen opened their Champions League campaign with a resounding 4-0 away win over Feyenoord, after running riot in the first half.

Florian Wirtz scored two, while Alejandro Grimaldo also got on the scoresheet and there was an own goal as Leverkusen were 4-0 up at halftime with the home side jeered off the pitch by their own supporters.

It proved a sobering start to their Champions League campaign for Feyenoord, Dutch league runners-up last season but struggling to find form in this campaign since the departure of coach Arne Slot for Liverpool.

Leverkusen, who did not lose a Bundesliga game throughout last season, thoroughly out played them in the first 45 minutes and then competently dealt with an attempted home comeback after the break.