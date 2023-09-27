Baby Kulas embodies ‘tabusoro spirit’

[Source: OFC/ Facebook]

The Digicel Baby Kulas strive to embody the ‘tabusoro’ spirit in all their games

Head coach Angeline Chua says this was evident in their recent 3-2 penalty victory against Tahiti in a thrilling semi-final match

‘Tabusoro’ translates to ‘never give up’ in English, and Chua emphasizes the importance of getting back up and completing the task at hand after every fall.

“Tabusoro is a native term in Fiji and it means never give up in this context so yeah everybody knows Tabusoro in Fiji.”



Chua says this will be put to the test today when they face New Zealand in the final of the OFC Under-16 Women’s Championship.

They meet at 4.45 p.m and you can watch the game live on FBC Sports.