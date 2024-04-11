Babasiga Lions out to improve DFPL standings

[Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

Extra Supermarket Labasa have a chance to move up to second spot in the Digicel Fiji Premier League points table this weekend.

A victory for the Babasiga Lions over Nadi in their round six clash on Sunday will see them leapfrog third-placed Nadroga from fourth spot to second.

The Jetsetters currently occupy second place with 10 points while Labasa have eight points.

While Labasa are coming off a 2-1 win against Tailevu Naitasiri, Nadi will be looking to bounce back from their 5-1 defeat to Lautoka last weekend.

Labasa will host Nadi at Subrail Park on Saturday at 3:30pm.

On Sunday, Rooster Chicken Ba will face Lautoka at 1pm at the Fiji FA Academy followed by the match between Flick Suva and Navua at 3pm.

In a double header at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori, Extra Rewa will host Nadroga at 1pm followed by the clash between Tailevu Naitasiri and Nasinu at 3pm.

You can catch the live match commentaries of the Rewa-Nadroga and Tailevu Naitasiri versus Nasinu games on Mirchi FM.