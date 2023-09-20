Ba wins, Nadi draws

[Source: Nadroga football fan club]

A lone Ratu Apenisa Anare goal has given Ba a 1-0 win over Nadroga in the Digicel Fiji Premier Football League.

Ratu Anare scored from the penalty spot in the first half.

The win moves Ba to seventh on 21 points.

Article continues after advertisement

In another game Nadi drew 2-all with Tavua.

The last round of league games will be played this weekend with Ba meeting Rewa at 7pm Friday at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

On Sunday, Nadroga meets Labasa at Lawaqa Park, while Suva takes on Ba at Uprising Grounds in Pacific Harbor.

Rewa and Tavua do battle at Ratu Cakobau Park.

Lautoka needing only a point to win the league hosts Navua.

All games kick-off at 3pm.