Ba tames Suva, Nadi and Navua register wins

The Nadi football team [Source: Nadi Football/Facebook]

The Ba football side has started their Digicel Fiji Premier League on a positive note, overpowering Suva 5-2 in the opening round at the Fiji Football Academy in Ba this afternoon.

Etonia Dogalau scored a double for the Men In Black while Mohammed Raheem, Penisoni Tirau and Darold Kakasi also added their names in the scoresheet while Suva’s Merril Nand scored a brace.

In other matches, Navua secured a 2-1 win over Nadroga with goals from Ali Mekawir and Rishab Permal.

The Navua football team [Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

Nadi triumphed 3-1 against Tailevu Naitasiri at Prince Charles Park, courtesy of a brace from William Valentine and a goal from Junior Rocky.



The Nadi football team [Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

Lautoka emerged victorious against Nasinu with a 4-2 scoreline with Usman Omede scoring two goals and Sairusi Nalaubu and Epeli Leiroti scored one each.



The Nadroga football team [Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]



The Suva football team [Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]



The Tailevu Naitasiri football team [Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]