Ba FC determined to win 20th CVC title for late Patel

The Ba Football side is aiming to clinch their 20th Pillay Garments Champion vs Champion title this year.

The Men in Black have named a formidable 20-member squad for their outing this weekend.

Kalaveti Sivoi, Ratu Dau, and Ruel Grayven are confirmed for Ba this season.

President Azam Ali says that they will be playing for the late Vinod Chandra Patel.

“This will be the 20th CVC challenge for Ba FC, and it is a special one. We are dedicating this CVC to the late Mr. Vinod Chandra Patel. He was a crucial part of Ba soccer history.”

Ali further mentions that their training has been on track, and they anticipate a positive performance this Sunday.

He also states that they are awaiting confirmation of the release of two more players who are originally from Ba to join them.

The first leg of the CVC series will be held this Sunday at Churchill Park in Lautoka.