Avoid CVC Series gate rush: Yusuf

[Source: Fiji Football Association/ Facebook]

Football fans have been urged to buy their tickets early for the first leg of the Pillay Garments Champion versus Champion Series between Rooster Chicken Ba and Lautoka tomorrow.

Fiji Football Association Chief Executive Mohammed Yusuf says he is expecting a good turnout at Churchill Park in the season-opening exhibition match but the only concern for him is the gate rush from fans every year.

“To buy tickets early to avoid the rush, because just before 3pm we find that a lot of people trying to get a ticket to get in so its important that they buy it early as there are several lines for pre ticket holders.”

The first leg of the CVC Series between Ba and Lautoka will kick off at 3pm tomorrow.

Tickets are selling at $6 for adults while children under 10 years have free entry.

You can catch the LIVE commentaries on Mirchi FM.