Aston Villa cruise into Champions League quarters where PSG await

Aston Villa marched into the Champions League quarter-finals this morning with an easy 3-0 win over 10-man Club Brugge in their last-16 second leg, giving them a 6-1 aggregate victory and setting up a far tougher task next against Paris St Germain.

Marco Asensio, on loan to the English Midlands side from PSG, was the star of the night, bagging a quick double after coming on as a substitute after the break.

“Very happy for the victory,” he said. “We want more. Now we have a little break and to think about the upcoming objectives.”

Trailing 3-1 from the home leg, Brugge actually began the tie better and gave Villa some early scares including a glancing header from Hans Vanaken, to gee up their noisy travelling fans.

But the Belgians faced an impossible challenge once Kyriani Sabbe was sent off for pulling down Marcus Rashford as he was bearing down on goal in the 16th minute.

Unai Emery’s team took full advantage in the second half, Asensio swivelling and scoring from close range in the 50th minute after a pass from fellow substitute Leon Bailey.

Ian Maatsen side-footed Villa’s second goal with the help of a deflection seven minutes later, before Asensio swept home in the 61st minute from a cutback by the ever-marauding Rashford, to the joy of a packed and bouncing Villa Park.

Asensio has now scored seven goals for Villa since arriving in early February .

Brugge coach Nicky Hayen said his team had performed creditably in their three games against Villa in the competition, taking into account also an earlier 1-0 win over Villa in the league stage.

“I don’t think we were dominated by them,” he said. “They’re more efficient than us, the chances they get they score, the chances we get, we weren’t efficient enough.”

