Arsenal miss out on top spot

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta [Source: Reuters]

Arsenal cannot afford to repeat the performance that led to Sunday’s 2-1 loss at Fulham if they want to fight for the Premier League title, manager Mikel Arteta said.

Arteta called it their “worst game of the season” after Arsenal failed to capitalise on an early lead and lost their second straight game, ending the year fourth after being top of the table at Christmas.

The North London side have 40 points after 20 matches, two behind leaders Liverpool who play their game in hand on Monday against Newcastle United.

The Spaniard said the team needed to focus on improving going forward.

Arsenal resume their league campaign on Jan. 20 against Crystal Palace.