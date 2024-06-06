Argentina has first training session in Miami

[Source: Inter Miami CF]

The Argentina football team, led by Lionel Messi, had their first training session in Miami, preparing for the Copa América later this month.

Earlier, the Argentine number 10 joined the squad in the city where he regularly plays with Inter Miami.

Argentina will play two friendly matches against Ecuador in Chicago and Guatemala in Washington respectively, before beginning their defence of the continental title.

Article continues after advertisement

The world champions will face Canada in their opening match on June 21st at 12pm and you can watch it live on FBC Sports.