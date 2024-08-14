Ancelotti tight-lipped on Mbappe's Super Cup role

[Source: Reuters]

Kylian Mbappe could make his debut for Real Madrid when they face Atalanta in the Super Cup but coach Carlo Ancelotti would not be drawn on whether the French forward would start the game.

Mbappe, 25, landed in the Spanish capital last week to start training with the team after he had joined Real as a free agent on a five-year deal in June, ending a transfer saga that rumbled on for years.

The Italian coach had previously said following one of the recent U.S. friendlies that it is the players who won the Champions League who should play the Super Cup.

Ancelotti, however, did not rule out the Frenchman making an appearance at some stage.

Asked whether Mbappe could be assigned penalty-taking duties, the manager said that job would only be given to a player who started the game.

Real, who have clinched five Super Cups so far, have a chance to become the standalone leaders of the competition ahead of Barcelona and AC Milan, who have also won five times.

They could also make history this season if they kick-start their campaign with a win, as there will be seven titles up for grabs for the very first time thanks to FIFA’s new Intercontinental Cup.