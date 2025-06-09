Amorim is the right man for Man Utd, says Ugarte

[Source: Reuters]

Finishing 15th in the Premier League was nowhere near good enough for Manchester United last season but the players still have faith in manager Ruben Amorim, midfielder Manuel Ugarte said.

Amorim took charge of United in November last year but guided them to just seven wins in 27 league matches and their worst-ever finish in the Premier League.

They also failed to qualify for the Champions League as they lost the Europa League final 1-0 to Tottenham Hotspur.

“We have to improve things,” Ugarte told British media.

“We are all very motivated, because we believe in the coach, we believe in what he wants and that is very important,” added the Uruguayan, who also played under Amorim at Sporting.

“Last year we made some changes, we changed our coach, we changed our formation.

“You have to have responsibilities when you play for United. Sometimes the connections take time to get to know each other. I already know the league, the rivals, which is important.”

United will play two pre-season matches in the U.S., taking on Bournemouth in Chicago on Wednesday and facing Everton in Atlanta on Sunday, before returning home to face Fiorentina at Old Trafford on August 9.

They begin the new Premier League season against Arsenal on August 17.

