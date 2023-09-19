Alvarez helps Man City sweep past Red Star

[Source: Reuters]

Holders Manchester City recovered from falling a goal behind to outclass Red Star Belgrade 3-1 in their Group G opener with Julian Alvarez scoring twice at The Etihad this morning.

Pep Guardiola’s side dominated the opening period but were guilty of wayward finishing and trailed to a sucker-punch just before halftime as Osman Bukari broke clear to finish in style.

City began the game on a 26-match unbeaten run in Champions League home games and normal service was resumed almost immediately after the restart as Alvarez levelled after combining with Erling Haaland.

Article continues after advertisement

A misjudgement by Red Star keeper Omri Glazer allowed an Alvarez cross to go into the net on the hour and Rodri made it 3-1 with a clinical finish after 73 minutes as City made it 19 home wins in succession in all competitions.

In another match this morning, Feyenoord marked their return to the group phase of the Champions League after a five-year absence with 2-0 win over nine-man Celtic to get their campaign off to a winning start.

Lazio goalkeeper Ivan Provedel secured a crucial point for his team in the closing moments of their Champions League Group E match against Atletico Madrid when he headed in the equaliser, giving his team a 1-1 draw.