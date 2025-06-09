7 players fail drug tests

[file photo]

The Fiji Football Association has confirmed that seven players have failed the drug tests in the first two days of the FMF Inter District Championship in Ba.

Fiji FA General Mannager Operations, Anushil Kumar, says 36 tests were conducted on Tuesday and three players failed it.

Yesterday four players were positive from the 48 that were tested.

84 tests have been conducted so far from players in the Super Premier, Premier and Senior divisions.

According to Kumar the test kit that Fiji FA uses can pick up 10 different drugs.

The IDC will resume on Saturday with the semifinals and finals on Sunday.

