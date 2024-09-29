2024 Fiji FA/Fiji FA primary schools IDC set to excite in Labasa

[Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

The 2024 Fiji FA/Fiji FA Primary Schools Inter-District Championship (IDC) is shaping up to be an exciting event, scheduled for October 22-25 in Labasa.

This tournament will showcase talented teams from across Fiji’s secondary schools, creating a competitive atmosphere for young athletes.

In the U14 girls division, Pool A features teams from Ba, Navua, Labasa, and Seaqaqa, while Pool B includes Suva, Taveuni, Dreketi, Nadogo, and Bua.

The U14 boys division is equally competitive, with Pool A comprising Rakiraki, Bua, Dreketi, Navua, and Nadroga, and Pool B featuring Rewa, Nadogo, Nalawa, Lautoka, and Nadi.

As the tournament approaches, anticipation builds for what promises to be a thrilling showcase of youth football talent.



