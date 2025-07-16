16 teams confirmed for Veterans BOG

[Photo Credit: Supplied]

Sixteen veteran teams are set to battle it out at the upcoming Suva Combine Masters Fiji FA Veterans Battle of the Giants Tournament.

This will be the second major tournament of its kind to be organized by the Suva Combine Masters.

The tournament is scheduled to kick off this Saturday with group stage matches dominating the weekend’s action.

Article continues after advertisement

The intensity will then escalate as the knockout stages are slated for the following weekend.

A total of 16 teams will participate, evenly distributed across two competitive veteran categories:

Over 40s Division: Suva Combine Masters, Navua Combine Masters, Rewa Legends, Rewa Masters, Tailevu Naitasiri, Suva Masters, Nasinu Legends, Nadi Masters.

Over 45s Division: Suva Combine Masters, Secured Guard Nasinu Masters, Rewa Masters, My Suva Legends, Lami Masters, Navua Legends, Nadi Masters, and Nasinu Legends.

The tournament will be hosted at the Uprising Sports Center in Pacific Harbour.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.