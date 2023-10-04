$15k sponsorship for Rewa’s IDC prep

Rewa Football is committed to clinching the Courts Inter-District Championship trophy and the team is leaving no stone unturned in their quest for victory.

The team is in camp focusing on the goals they’ve set and the huge challenge that awaits.

Boosting its IDC preparations, the side received a $15,000 sponsorship from Ajay Trading today.

Vice-president Peter Cecil Singh says this is a major help to the team.

“There’s a lot of money and effort involved in preparing the team. The IDC is the last and very major tournament for Fiji Football so we’re excited and looking forward to the tournament.”

Ajay Trading has long been a supporter of Rewa football and representative Rakeshni Devi Ram says this is one of the many ways they’ve helped the team.

“We are big fans of the Rewa team. We support them everywhere they go to play even overseas because we want them to stay on top. Next year we will support them again.”

Rewa is pooled with Nadi, Navua, and Suva in the IDC.

They face Nadi in their first pool match next Tuesday at 12.30 p.m. at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.