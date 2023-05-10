$10k boost for Labasa women

[Source: Supplied]

The Digicel Labasa team that will compete at the OFC Women’s Champions League received some timely assistance ahead of the tournament next month.

Labasa is representing Fiji at the League in Papua New Guinea.

Today Fiji Football Association handed a $10,000 cheque to Labasa FA President Rayaz Khan to help the side prepare for the meet.

Article continues after advertisement

Yesterday it was agreed at the Fiji FA Council meeting to assist Labasa women with $10,000.

Most of the Labasa players are national reps which means they have had exposure playing at an international level and will add a much-needed boost to the team.

Fiji FA chief executive Mohammed Yusuf says they’re delighted to support the team as they prepare to represent Fiji.

Yusuf adds they’re confident Labasa will make the nation proud in PNG.

LFA President Khan says they’re grateful for the support from Fiji Football and are determined to do their best.

The OFC Women’s Champions League kicks off on June 1 in Port Moresby, PNG where eight teams from the Oceania region will compete for the title

Labasa is in group A alongside New Caledonian’s AS Academy Feminine and Samoa’s Kiwi FC.

The team will leave the country at the end of this month.