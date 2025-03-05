Flu and injuries affect Fiji Men's 7s training

Fiji Men's 7s team

The Fiji Men’s 7s team’s training session yesterday saw several notable absentees.

This includes Terio Tamani, Joseva Taladolo, Joji Nasova, and Suliano Volivoli, due to a combination of niggling injuries and a flu outbreak affecting the squad.

Fiji Airways Fiji 7s head coach, Osea Kolinisau explained that a flu was circulating within the camp, affecting several players.

He said some players had contracted the illness in camp, while others appeared to have brought it with them.

“We didn’t want to force them and that was a call on our physio department and for them to have a rest and we want to make sure everybody is fit and healthy and contesting for position in training.”

Kolinisau said players are being rested based on medical advice, with their full return anticipated next week.

The HSBC Hong Kong 7s tournament will be held from the 28 till 30 of this month.

