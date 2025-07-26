First try factor favors RKS in U17 final

The Eastern Zone Vodafone Deans Under 17 final between Ratu Kadavulevu School and Lelean Memorial School ended in a 13-all draw but RKS was awarded the win for scoring the first try as per the competition’s Terms of Participation.

In the event of a draw, the first deciding factor that was looked at was who scored the most number of tries and both teams had one each.

The second factor was the most number of converted tries which was the same as well.

It was the third point in the TOP in case of a draw that determined the winner because RKS scored the first try in the eighth minute.

Lelean who lost in the U16 national final last year showed they have what it takes to go one better this year.

The Davuilevu side could’ve won the game as they had three successive penalties close to the uprights and didn’t take the shot at goal but opted to kick for touch.

