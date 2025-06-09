First of many milestones await as Bula FC near historic kick-off

[Source: Supplied]

Bula FC’s opening match this Saturday will mark the first of many milestones for the new club and the new league, from the first goal and first win to the first starting eleven, who will forever be written into the competition’s history.

Acting chief commercial officer Naziah Ali Krishna says the occasion carries enormous significance, with the fixture set to be the inaugural match of the league as well as Bula FC’s first competitive outing.

She says this match is very special because it is the first of everything.

“The first goal, the first win, and the first players to ever take the field in this league will all come from this game. That is something we can all celebrate.”

With just two weeks remaining before kickoff, Ali Krishna believes the match will also introduce fans to the squad assembled to represent Fiji on the professional stage.

“This is when people will really get to know the team we have put together. Based on the selection process, I feel we have assembled the best that Fiji can provide at the moment.”

She expects the historic opener to deliver an exciting contest and showcase the work done by the coaching staff and players in the build up to the season.

“There is a lot of excitement around the team, the coach, and everyone involved. Everyone is really looking forward to this first match.”

Ali Krishna also called on supporters, particularly the Fijian diaspora in Auckland, to rally behind the club as it begins its journey.

“Bula FC is Fiji’s national professional club. We did not exist a few months ago, but we will be flying the Fijian flag when the first match begins.”

She urges fans to play their part as the 12th man, noting that supporter groups have already been formed and will travel with the team throughout the region.

“We need as much support as possible during this first series. If you are in Auckland or able to travel, come and support the boys and be part of the Bula tribe from the very start.”

As the countdown continues, Bula FC’s debut promises to be the first step in a journey defined by history, ambition, and many more firsts still to come.

Bula FC are counting down the hours to the inaugural OFC Pro League season, which gets underway this Saturday at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand.

The club will open the historic competition against Vanuatu United FC in a 2pm kickoff.

