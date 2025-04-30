Fijiana 7s looking to finish season on a high note

[Source: Fiji Rugby / Facebook]

The Fijiana 7s side is looking to end the season on a high note as they compete at the HSBC SVNS World Championship in Los Angeles this weekend.

Head coach Richard Walker says that although the team hasn’t been performing up to par in previous tournaments, it’s still important to set high standards.

The SVNS World Championship in Los Angeles features only the top eight teams from the last tournament, and the Fijiana side managed to qualify after finishing in 7th place.

Article continues after advertisement

This tournament is the pinnacle of the HSBC 7s competition, and Walker believes his team is capable of walking away victorious.

“So that’s our mindset and that’s what I’ve been trying to push through that it’s a brand new series, we managed to make it to the finals in Vancouver, let’s try to recreate that and go one step further. So we’re really working our work-ons. It’s a one-off tournament and there can be a championship champion, so that’s been our focus and that’s what we’ve been trying to instill in our environment.”

Fiji will play Australia in their opening pool match at 6:05am on Friday, before facing France at 9:29am the same day.

They will then take on the USA in their final pool match at 1:02pm.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.