The 2025 Park Jeong-hee Cup International Open Taekwondo Competition in Gyeongbuk, South Korea, has captured global attention and for Fiji’s aspiring taekwondo athletes, it’s a reminder of the level of excellence possible with discipline and commitment.

Over 4,200 athletes from 18 countries, including global powerhouses like Korea, the United States and France, gathered at the Sangju Indoor Gymnasium from July 18th to 21st for the prestigious competition.

The event featured poomsae, sparring, breaking and other categories that tested athletes across all dimensions of the Korean martial art.

Leading the way was the Shincheonji Church of Jesus Taekwondo Team, who followed up their clean sweep at the Kim Un-yong Cup by again delivering a flawless campaign — every one of their 25 competing athletes secured a medal.

In total, the team collected four golds, seven silvers\ and 14 bronze medals, reaffirming their place among the sport’s elite.

Their standout performance came in the official individual poomsae event on July 19, where athlete Jeong Jun-yong dazzled judges with his precision and technique despite the team’s limited preparation time.

While Shincheonji’s victories showcase the strength of Korean taekwondo, they also provide a valuable benchmark for developing nations like Fiji, where the sport is steadily growing.

With recent grassroots development, local federations can look to international events like this to shape the next generation of Fijian martial artists and inspire greater regional participation.

The competition also served as a diplomatic and cultural celebration of taekwondo in its birthplace — South Korea — with organizers highlighting the event’s role in building international camaraderie through sport.

As the Shincheonji Church of Jesus continues to use sports, culture and community initiatives as tools for positive impact, their taekwondo team’s global success serves as both a sporting achievement and an inspiration for countries looking to make their mark in the global arena — Fiji included.

