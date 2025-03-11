Fiji women fall short against Samoa

[Source: Supplied]

Samoa Women defeated Fiji Women by 41 runs today in their first match in the Pacific-France T20i Women’s Cricket Championship in New Caledonia.

Samoa Women set a strong target, scoring 127 runs for the loss of only 2 wickets in their allotted 20 overs.

Taalili Losefo was the standout performer, smashing 60 runs off 48 balls, including six fours.

Ailaoa Felicia Aoina provided solid support with a well-made 21.

The pair put on a crucial 51-run partnership for the third wicket.

In reply, Fiji Women struggled to keep up with the required run rate and could only manage 86 runs for the loss of 6 wickets in their 20 overs.

Melai Biu top-scored with 24, while Sulia Vuni contributed 12.

Fiji Women ultimately fell short of the target, losing by 41 runs.

Fiji will play Vanuatu tomorrow at 1.30 pm.

