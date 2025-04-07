Fiji wins Singapore 7s title

Viwa Naduvalo scored two tries and was named the Player of the Final. [Source: World Rugby Sevens/Facebook]
The Fiji Airways men’s 7s team had to come from behind to clinch victory at the Singapore 7s beating Kenya 21-12 in the Cup final.
Fiji were behind in the first half with Nygel Pettersan’s try just on the half time mark giving Kenya a 7-0 lead.
Viwa Naduvalo made a big impact in the second half scoring two quick tries to give Fiji a 14-7 lead.
Naduvalo’s tries brought in much needed confidence in the Fiji side as Rauto Vakadranu increased their lead in the 12th minute for a 21-7 scoreline.
Kenya had the final say in the last minute to narrow the scores to 21-12.
Viwa Naduvalo was named the Player of the Final.
