Fiji wins Singapore 7s title

The Fiji Airways men’s 7s team had to come from behind to clinch victory at the Singapore 7s beating Kenya 21-12 in the Cup final.

Fiji were behind in the first half with Nygel Pettersan’s try just on the half time mark giving Kenya a 7-0 lead.

Viwa Naduvalo made a big impact in the second half scoring two quick tries to give Fiji a 14-7 lead.

Naduvalo’s tries brought in much needed confidence in the Fiji side as Rauto Vakadranu increased their lead in the 12th minute for a 21-7 scoreline.

Kenya had the final say in the last minute to narrow the scores to 21-12.

Viwa Naduvalo was named the Player of the Final.

