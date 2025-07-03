Fiji swimming quartet at World Championships

[Source: Fiji Swimming/Facebook]

Fresh off an impressive medal haul at the Pacific Mini Games, four of Fiji’s top swimmers have taken their talents to the global stage at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore.

Leading the charge is Samuel Yalimaiwai, who picked up two gold and two silver medals in Palau and is now making his debut at the World Championships.

He is joined by fellow standout David Young, competing at his third World Championships after winning two golds and a silver at the Mini Games.

Also flying the Fijian flag in Singapore is Marseleima Moss, participating in her second World Championships, following a strong showing in Palau where she claimed three silver medals and a bronze.

Rounding off the team is Olympian Anahira McCutcheon, who is making her first appearance at the World Championships.

The team hit the pool yesterday with plenty of support from Fijians in the stands cheering them on.

Despite a packed schedule, the athletes particularly gold medalists Tolu Young and Yalimaiwai—have shown resilience, passion and national pride, continuing to push their limits on the world stage.

In a Facebook post, Fiji Swimming states they are immensely proud of the swimmers’ commitment and wishes them the best of luck as they compete among the world’s elite.

