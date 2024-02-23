Fiji surfing hopes for top 10 finish

[Source: Supplied]

The national surfing team aims to make the top 10 at the ISA World Surfing Games in Puerto Rico which starts tomorrow.

This is Fiji’s fifth outing in the competition and captain Andrew Rhodes believes his team of three can set a standard for future surfers.

Rhodes says while they have a huge target set, they’re looking forward to enjoying the Caribbean waters.

“There are guys who do this for a living full time all year around but I think we definitely have a chance of bettering the last score and if we can make it into the Top 10. We will be happy with that but having said that we just want to do our best and take it all the way.”

He acknowledges the tough competition of professional surfers from 54 other countries but looks forward to the valuable experience his team will gain.

Fiji is represented by Rhodes, Curtis Light and Apisai Tibinaliva.

They will wrap up next Sunday.