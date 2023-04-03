Fiji, Samoa in same pool for Singapore

[Source: World Rugby Sevens/Facebook]

The Fiji Airways men’s 7s side has been drawn in the same pool as Samoa for the Singapore tournament.

Fiji and Samoa are in Pool B with Canada and Spain.

New Zealand is in Pool A with South Africa, Australia, and Hong Kong.

Article continues after advertisement

Pool C includes France, the United States, Uruguay, and Kenya, while Pool D features Argentina, Ireland, and Japan.

The Singapore 7s will commence this weekend.

For the women’s, Fiji Airways Fijiana is in Pool C, drawn with the United Kingdom, Spain and Japan.

They will be playing next month in Toulouse, the next destination for women’s rugby.