Fiji Rugby Union eyes stronger financial future

[Source: File Photo]

The Fiji Rugby Union (FRU) is working to improve its financial position in the coming year after recording a modest net income of $105,962 for the financial year ending December 31, 2024.

FRU Chair John Sanday expressed confidence in the union’s progress, stating that he believes the organization is heading in the right direction.

He also noted that the union is pleased to have its financial accounts in order, marking a step toward greater fiscal stability.

Article continues after advertisement

Looking ahead to 2026, Sanday said he is optimistic about an even stronger financial performance, as the FRU continues to implement measures to improve transparency and efficiency.

“Yes the 2024 accounts were audited and it was qualified by the auditors on the fact that there was a reconciliation on the VAT, but it still needs to be done. It was in the process of being done but it had to be closed quickly because the meeting date had come. So on that basis it was qualified.”

In line with its long-term goals, the FRU is also reviewing funding for its premier domestic competitions—the Skipper Cup and the Farebrother Challenge.

The review signals possible adjustments aimed at ensuring the long-term sustainability of local rugby in Fiji.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.