Fiji Finals record holder off to Olympics

[Source: The NZ Team/Facebook]

Former International School Suva athlete and Fiji Finals 1,500m and 800m gold medalist Maia Ramsden has got the call up to represent New Zealand in the Paris Olympics later this month.

She will compete in the Women’s 1500m event.

This was announced on “The NZ Team” Facebook post this afternoon.

Article continues after advertisement

Ramsden, who currently holds the 1,500m and 800m records at the Coca-Cola Games, said she was speechless when she found out.

“I kind of just burst into tears. I think it’s every kids dream and I’m definitely still processing but I feel so excited for this opportunity.”

Ramsden currently holds a record of 2:16.47 in 800m junior category and 4:43.50 in the senior girls 1500m.

The Paris Olympics will begin on the 26th of this month.



[Source: The NZ Team/Facebook]