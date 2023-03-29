Fiji FA satisfied with Tri-Nations performance

Fiji Football Association chief executive, Mohammed Yusuf says they are satisfied with the Digicel Bula Boys and

Junior Bula Boys performances in the Tri-Nations that ended in the weekend.

Yusuf says there were some positives from the games as the national teams played football instead of the usual kick and chase tactic.

He adds one of the reasons the tournament was organized was to provide the Fiji Under-20 much-needed game time before they travel to Indonesia for the FIFA World Cup.

“We are satisfied. This was done to ensure that the the under 20 team that is going for the World cup Qualifiers in

Indonesia get the much-needed game time after the three match in Indonesia.”

The FIFA World Cup is scheduled to start from May 20th until June 11th.

The Junior Bula Boys are currently in camp at the Fiji FA Academy in Ba