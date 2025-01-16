Fiji Darts aims high

Fiji Darts will be out for greatness when they host the fourth edition of the South Pacific Darts Championship in Suva next week.

According to Suva Darts president Edward Roxburgh, Fiji missed out on the first and second championship, and finished in sixth place at the third championship in 2023.

Now with their national sides fully prepared well ahead of this year’s championship, Fiji Darts will be looking to prove their worth and right past wrongs this time around.

“Fiji had failed to attend both the first and the second, because of obviously the funding and things like that. So Suva Darts took on for themselves to Fiji Darts to represent the country. At that time, we haven’t been playing darts since March 2020, so the players we’re a bit rusty, players basically plaid for their way.”

He adds that Fiji will be looking for a finish in the top three spots at the championship, and is believes they have the talent, the skill and the experience to achieve this target.

The national side features only four overseas-based players, with three from the United States of America and a player from the Cook Islands.

The South Pacific Darts Championship will be held from next week Tuesday to Sunday at the Metro Events Centre in Suva.