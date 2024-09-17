Fiji 7s waits on system for $20,000

A financial system delay is being attributed to the delay of $20,000 payout to the players of the Fiji men’s team which took out the silver medal at the Paris Olympics.

Concerns have been raised by members of the Fiji 7s team who say they are yet to receive the sum.

Speaking to FBC Sports, Minister for Youth and Sports Jese Saukuru confirmed that the payment has not yet been made.

He says that while the funds and logistics are ready, the delay is due to issues with the government’s new financial system.

“Delay is with our financial system, the Ministry of Finances’ new financial system and accounting system so that’s what is causing the delay at the moment.”

Saukuru adds the delay in payments extends beyond just the incentive scheme, affecting various government projects across the board.

The coalition government had promised financial rewards ahead of the Olympics, pledging $50,000 for a gold medal, $20,000 for silver and $10,000 for bronze.

The Fiji 7s team was officially recognized at the Fiji Sports Awards two weeks ago, where they were presented with a ceremonial cheque.

Saukuru assured that efforts are being made to resolve the issue, with the goal of completing the payments by the end of this week.