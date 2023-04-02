FDRU eyes International cup

The Fiji Deaf Rugby Team is gearing up to take on the world in the International Deaf Rugby Sevens in Cordoba, Argentina.

With their bags packed ready to depart tomorrow morning, the team is all set for the ultimate challenge.

Their preparation for this momentous event began last year, and they have been working hard ever since with one goal in mind: to bring the cup home to Fiji.

General Secretary Isoa Nabanivalu says the team is determined to showcase their skills and make their country proud.

But Nabanivalu says they can’t do it alone, as they head off to compete on the international stage, they are calling for more partners and donors to support them in the same way the national teams are supported

At the itatau, President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere assured the team of the nation’s support.

Grouped with Wales, Japan, and the Barbarians Men, the Fiji Deaf Rugby Team will face their first challenge against Wales on May 6th at 2:30 pm.