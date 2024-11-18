FBC secures broadcast rights for Schools Athletics

The Fijian Broadcasting Corporation will broadcast the Tuckers Ice-Cream Fiji Primary Schools Athletics Games across all its platforms – television, radio, and online.

FBC today signed an exclusive agreement with the Fiji Primary Schools Athletics Association to bring live coverage of the event to audiences both locally and internationally.

Association president Patrick Bower says they are grateful to FBC for coming on board as the official broadcaster of the games.

“We are extremely grateful to FBC for coming on board, we realized how important for to have the event but we also realized how important it is to have a sponsor and for you came on, really warmed our hearts.”

Bower adds it will be easier for people in the interior and outer islands to view the games.

Under the agreement, FBC Sports will air the games live, with coverage accessible to viewers in Fiji on both television and radio.

Overseas viewers will also be able to stream the game on pay-per-view.