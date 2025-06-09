Family heartbreak inspires John Haddow's victory

[Source: ABC ]

A family tragedy has inspired a West Australian grandfather to become the country’s oldest surfing champion.

Some of John Haddow’s fondest memories are riding his longboard with his granddaughter Mina on his shoulders at their home breaks around Margaret River.

The 71-year-old was overcome with emotion this weekend when he won the over-70 masters division at Surfing Australia’s national longboard titles at Kingscliff on the Tweed coast.

Article continues after advertisement

He dedicated the victory to Mina, who lost her battle with brain cancer this year at the age of three.

Mr Haddow said he felt the presence of an angel on his shoulders as the two best waves of the final came his way.

“The last 12 months has been completely life changing,” he said.

“It was only this cancer thing when I realised every day is precious. I’m trying to enjoy life because it’s too short.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.