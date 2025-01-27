Eagles and Chiefs for Super Bowl 59

[ Source : Reuters ]

The Philadelphia Eagles will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 59 in New Orleans in a rematch of the Super Bowl two years ago.

Philadelphia defeated Washington Commanders 55-23 while the Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills 32-29.

The Chiefs won a thriller to stay on track for their third-straight Super Bowl win, with pop star set to watch boyfriend Travis Kelce again.

Super Bowl 59 will take place on 10th February in New Orleans at the Superdome, which has hosted more Super Bowls than any other stadium.

It will be the first time since 2013 that the game has been played in New Orleans and the 11th overall.