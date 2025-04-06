Drua Women locked in for semi-finals

[Source: Fijian Drua / Facebook]

Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua Women captain Karalaini Naisewa says the team is locked in, geared up, and raring to go for their fifth Super W sem-ifinal against the Reds this afternoon.

Naisewa says this stage of the competition is nothing new for them and she has full trust in her team to deliver a positive result when the dust settles this afternoon.

Called in to lead the squad for this much-anticipated clash, Naisewa says she’s grateful for the opportunity and understands the importance of her role in guiding her teammates.

“I believe in the girls especially being able to come this far and come semi-finals we hope to do our best and win the game against the Reds.”

She asserts that she will be out to give her 100% when she leads the team, with hopes to reach the final of the competition.

If the Drua win this afternoons clash they will go into their fourth final in Super W.

The Reds host the Drua at 3:05pm tomorrow and you can watch it live on FBC Sports.

