Drua keep finals hopes alive

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua have reignited their Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific campaign with a crucial 28–14 victory over the NSW Waratahs at the fortress, Churchill Park in Lautoka, securing only their second win of the season and keeping their finals hopes alive.

The hosts got off to a flying start at Churchill Park, with fly-half Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula slotting back-to-back penalty kicks in the 3rd and 6th minutes.

Motikiai Murray then bulldozed over the line in the 11th minute for the opening try, as Drua took early control of the match.

Waratahs hit back in the 27th minute through Langi Gleeson, but Ponipate Loganimasi responded just before the break, diving over for a crucial try that sent Drua into halftime with an 18–7 lead.

Ravula kept the scoreboard ticking in the second half with another penalty in the 51st minute, before Waratahs replacement hooker Julian Heaven narrowed the gap with a 58th-minute try.

But the match was sealed in dramatic fashion in the 82nd minute. After Kemu Valetini’s penalty attempt bounced off the uprights, the Waratahs fumbled the ball at their own try line.

Joseph Suaalii picked it up from an offside position, and the referee awarded Drua a penalty try, handing them a 28–14 victory.

With two wins now under their belt, the Fijian Drua remain in the hunt for a top-six finish, and with this performance, they’ve proven they’re not done yet.

