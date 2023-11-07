Dreams slowly turning to reality for aspiring ‘ruggers

[Source: Ministry of Education FIJI/Facebook]

The village of Yako in Nadroga witnessed a historic moment as the groundbreaking ceremony for a new Rugby 7s Academy took place yesterday.

This academy is a partnership between Stonewriters and Gavya Pte Ltd.

Stonewriters comprises players who were members of the Fiji 7s team that won gold in the Rio Olympics in 2016, as well as players who secured the World Rugby 7s series in 2015 and 2016.

Sudev Sharma, the owner of Gavya Pte Ltd, is determined to turn the vision, dreams, and wishes of aspiring rugby players into reality.

The event was attended by the Minister of Education, Aseri Radrodro, Fiji 7s head coach Ben Gollings, assistant coach Bill Satala, Fiji Rugby Union interim administrator Simione Valenitabua, and traditional leaders.